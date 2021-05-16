Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,740,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.