Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.47 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

