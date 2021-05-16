Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.