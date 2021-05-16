Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

