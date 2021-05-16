Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $121.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. 3,058,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,008. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

