Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $89.39. Approximately 21,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,495,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

