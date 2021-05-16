SKALE Network Achieves Market Cap of $588.71 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $588.71 million and approximately $105.58 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

