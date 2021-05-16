Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLTTF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SLTTF opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

