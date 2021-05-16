Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.14.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.18. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.