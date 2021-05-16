Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.04 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $87.04 million and $52.48 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.