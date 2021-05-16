SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

SolarWinds stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.