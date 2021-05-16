Sotera Health’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 19th (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 19th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SHC opened at $22.50 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

