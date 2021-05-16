Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Trading Down 2.3%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.41. Approximately 11,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,203,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 635.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 53.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.