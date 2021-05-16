SP Asset Management Has $995,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

