SP Asset Management Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

