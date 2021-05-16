SP Asset Management Sells 644 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SP Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.74.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

