Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,999 shares of company stock worth $2,033,713. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.