SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 188.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,693 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 5.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 203,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after buying an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

