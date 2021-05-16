SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.