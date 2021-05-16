Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.83.
SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SPOT traded up $6.52 on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.73. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $150.16 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
