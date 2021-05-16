SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Societe Generale raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Investec raised SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

