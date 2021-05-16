STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after buying an additional 139,861 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

