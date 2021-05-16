Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.