Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

