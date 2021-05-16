Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $6.41 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000. Etsy makes up about 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $163.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

