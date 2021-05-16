Starbase Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Starbase has a market cap of $1.40 million and $8,593.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 57.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.82 or 0.01137728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00115213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

