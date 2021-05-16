Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

