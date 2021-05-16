State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.