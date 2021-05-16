State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Webster Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2,192.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

