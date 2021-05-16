State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,498,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.