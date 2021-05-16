State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.04 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.