State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.47 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

