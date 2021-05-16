State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 410,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.