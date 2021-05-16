State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $2.25 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.