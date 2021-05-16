State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 583.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $5,759,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of PFSI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,375,447 shares of company stock worth $84,870,027 and sold 441,660 shares worth $26,745,312. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

