State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.57 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $32,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

