State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cubic were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter.

CUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CUB stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

