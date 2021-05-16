State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 632 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

