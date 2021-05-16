State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.28 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.