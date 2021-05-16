State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,848,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of WBT opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

