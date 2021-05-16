Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

