STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

