Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE STL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

