Steven A. Osterberg Buys 125,000 Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) VP Steven A. Osterberg bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

TLRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Timberline Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

