Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells $470,580.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karla Frieders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00.

SHOO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

