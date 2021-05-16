Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Critical Survey

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stock Yards Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.09%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 6.03 $66.07 million $2.89 18.08 Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 3.20 $35.96 million $2.33 11.97

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 29.08% 13.88% 1.43% Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24%

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

