Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.92.

TSE:SRX opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$401.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.32.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

