StrongHands Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,050.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,515,921,524 coins and its circulating supply is 17,102,727,170 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

