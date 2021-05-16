Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 6,200 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $22.33 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

