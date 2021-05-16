Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 520.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Prudential Bancorp worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

PBIP opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $112.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -0.03. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

